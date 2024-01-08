Oilers Delay in Earning Playoff Spot Might Be Blessing In Disguise

The Edmonton Oilers continue their impressive resurgence, finally securing a playoff spot after a win against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday night. With a current winning streak of 14-3-0 over the past 17 games, the Oilers have turned the tide from a challenging start in October and November. The team’s slow beginning, marked by a 2-9-1 record on November 9, is now a distant memory as they claim the eighth spot in the Western Conference.

Considered a playoff contender by many before the start of the season, the Oilers are now finally proving those predictions correct. It took much longer than expected, but they are one of the hottest teams in the NHL right now. With a light upcoming schedule, the team has a chance to keep climbing. And, the fact things didn’t start as planned might actually benefit the team long-term.

"We’ve been really even-keeled & just stuck with our game plan."



Coach Knoblauch on how the #Oilers have overcome challenges in the past few months. @Enterprise | #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/NEbx7VgrTY — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) January 7, 2024

The latest victory propelled the Oilers to tie with the St. Louis Blues and the Seattle Kraken, all boasting 41 points. Crucially, Edmonton holds the highest winning percentage among the three teams due to playing fewer games, giving them control over their playoff destiny. This marks the first time this season that the Oilers find themselves in a playoff position. It was a lesson in humility and perseverance. Having to go through it only makes them strong.

The Oilers’ remarkable turnaround is evident in their current record of 20-15-1, with a seven-game winning streak on the line. The shift from a franchise-record-tying worst start to a playoff position in less than two months highlights the team’s resilience and determination.

Even In The Playoff Mix, The Oilers Know There Is Still Work to Do

Head coach Kris Knoblauch knows the team has been good, but there’s work to do still. He spoke with the media on Sunday and said, “Yeah we’re good but we definitely can be a lot better. Last night it wasn’t so much the defensive breakdowns rather than just puck play and just making a bad decision with the pass.” He talked about a couple cross-ice passes that got picked off and where the team needs to be a little more sharp. He added, “It’s never going to happen, we’re never going to play a perfect game.” It’s limiting mistakes that are really helping the team, however.

Knoblauch McDavid Draisaitl Oilers

For Oilers fans and likely the players, seeing their name below the playoff line in the standings is undoubtedly a cause for relief and celebration. As they continue to build momentum, the Oilers aim to solidify their playoff standing with the combination of solid play and a more friendly upcoming schedule.

Next: Oilers Make Tough Choice with a Now-Healthy Sam Gagner