Oilers Delay in Earning Playoff Spot Might Be Blessing In Disguise

The Edmonton Oilers continue their impressive resurgence, finally securing a playoff spot after a win against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday night. With a current winning streak of 14-3-0 over the past 17 games, the Oilers have turned the tide from a challenging start in October and November. The team’s slow beginning, marked by a 2-9-1 record on November 9, is now a distant memory as they claim the eighth spot in the Western Conference.
Considered a playoff contender by many before the start of the season, the Oilers are now finally proving those predictions correct. It took much longer than expected, but they are one of the hottest teams in the NHL right now. With a light upcoming schedule, the team has a chance to keep climbing. And, the fact things didn’t start as planned might actually benefit the team long-term.
The latest victory propelled the Oilers to tie with the St. Louis Blues and the Seattle Kraken, all boasting 41 points. Crucially, Edmonton holds the highest winning percentage among the three teams due to playing fewer games, giving them control over their playoff destiny. This marks the first time this season that the Oilers find themselves in a playoff position. It was a lesson in humility and perseverance. Having to go through it only makes them strong.
The Oilers’ remarkable turnaround is evident in their current record of 20-15-1, with a seven-game winning streak on the line. The shift from a franchise-record-tying worst start to a playoff position in less than two months highlights the team’s resilience and determination.
Even In The Playoff Mix, The Oilers Know There Is Still Work to Do
Head coach Kris Knoblauch knows the team has been good, but there’s work to do still. He spoke with the media on Sunday and said, “Yeah we’re good but we definitely can be a lot better. Last night it wasn’t so much the defensive breakdowns rather than just puck play and just making a bad decision with the pass.” He talked about a couple cross-ice passes that got picked off and where the team needs to be a little more sharp. He added, “It’s never going to happen, we’re never going to play a perfect game.” It’s limiting mistakes that are really helping the team, however.
For Oilers fans and likely the players, seeing their name below the playoff line in the standings is undoubtedly a cause for relief and celebration. As they continue to build momentum, the Oilers aim to solidify their playoff standing with the combination of solid play and a more friendly upcoming schedule.
Next: Oilers Make Tough Choice with a Now-Healthy Sam Gagner
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
More News
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 2 hours ago
Red Wings Rumor About Patrick Kane Trade Debunked… For Now
One theory argues that Detroit and Patrick Kane have discussed a possible trade. Is...
-
NHL News/ 11 hours ago
Martin Jones Shines Again, Maple Leafs Sweep West Coast Road Trip
Martin Jones continues to shine for the Toronto Maple Leafs, picking up another win...
-
NHL News/ 23 hours ago
Insider Offers Huge Update on Nylander Deal with Maple Leafs
Elliotte Friedman offered a huge update and is reporting that William Nylander's extension could...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Oilers Make Tough Choice with a Now-Healthy Sam Gagner
The Edmonton Oilers are making an intriguing, but logical choice with a healthy Sam...
-
Los Angeles Kings/ 1 day ago
LA Kings Goalie Pheonix Copley Out for Season After ACL Surgery
The Los Angeles Kings announced that goaltender Pheonix Copley will miss the remainder of...
-
Senators All-Too Familiar Struggles: Patience or Roster Overhaul?
In a familiar position and facing a challenging season despite offseason optimism, what are...
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 2 days ago
Red Wings at Crossroads: Yzerman’s Options at NHL Trade Deadline
As the Detroit Red Wings contemplate their playoff push or sell strategy; Yzerman's options...
-
Family Dynamics Slowing Nylander Negotiations with Maple Leafs
Family dynamics, specifically Michael Nylander's involvement are slowing William Nylander negotiations with the Maple...
-
Canucks’ Coach at Breaking Point with Kuzmenko Amid Trade Talk
Vancouver Canucks' Head Coach Rich Tocchet is at a breaking point with forward Andrei...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Matt Murray News May Make Maple Leafs Goalie Issue Tricky
Matt Murray is recovering, potentially ahead of schedule and the Toronto Maple Leafs aren't...
Pingback: Oilers Delay in Earning Playoff Spot Might Be Blessing In Disguise Its Playoff Hockey Fantasy Hockey News – Its Playoff Hockey