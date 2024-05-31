Will Markstrom Be Devils Big Move With Keefe as Head Coach?

Sheldon Keefe was introduced to the New Jersey Devils-based media this week and noted his excitement for getting started with the team and the prospect of such young talent being too good to pass up, despite having a free pass for two years to sit and collect a hefty paycheque. The Devils are a strong team that is poised for a bounce-back season. That said, they have some to-do items on their list to help give Keefe the best possible chance to win.
What will be the first things they look at?
Devils Goaltending Needs an Upgrade.. Is Markstrom That Guy?
The Devils were rumored to have been heavily pursuing goaltender Jacob Markstrom last season. The team may re-visit that idea this summer They added Jake Allen and Kaapo Kahkonen at the deadline, but Kahkonen is a pending UFA and Allen only has one season remaining on his current deal. Goaltending is a priority and Markstrom makes sense.
Markstrom was asked to waive his ‘no-trade’ clause and agreed to go to New Jersey, only to see the deal fall apart right before it was completed. It sounds like Markstrom and Flames’ GM Craig Conroy have patched up whatever fallout came from that debacle, but Calgary is still open to moving him. If Markstrom wants to go, he holds all the leverage and if the interest in Jersey is still there, it makes sense to see all parties try to work something out.
The Devils could also look towards the Boston Bruins and Linus Ullmark. He too has no-trade protection and has seemingly let the Bruins know he’s not open to waiving it. The Bruins tried to move him to the Los Angeles Kings at the most recent deadline and he squashed that trade. It’s not known if he’d be more open to the idea of New Jersey if the Bruins let him know they wanted to move on.
Will the Flames Move Markstrom Without a Replacement?
Key for Calgary will be finding a Markstrom replacement. The Flames have Dustin Wolf, but he may not be ready to assume the starting job and the Flames don’t necessarily want to rely on him to get them back into the playoff mix.
