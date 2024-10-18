For Hellebuyck, “Stats are Stats, I’m More Dialed in This Year”

Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck recently shared his thoughts on his game this season, highlighting how he feels more dialed in 2024-25 compared to last season. While Hellebuyck acknowledges that stats play a role in measuring performance, he emphasizes that they aren’t everything when it comes to being a great goaltender.

You can see and hear what he had to say in more detail in the video below.

Hellebuyck on the Importance of Improvement

Hellebuyck opened up by sharing that he doesn’t like comparing different seasons because, in his view, he’s always improving. “I don’t like comparing years because I feel like I get so much better every year,” he explained. He focuses on refining the details of his game, making him more structured and in tune with what it will take to succeed.

Each season represents an opportunity to become a better goalie, and for him, his growth come in terms of details and the game’s mental aspects.

For Hellebuyck, Stats Aren’t Everything

Despite his impressive numbers, Hellebuyck is quick to downplay the role of statistics in evaluating his play. “Stats are stats,” he said. He added that statistics fluctuate, but everything evens out over time. While he’s currently enjoying a solid start, he doesn’t let his stats define his level of success.

What matters to him is that the team is winning, and his performance on the ice is helping achieve that. For Hellebuyck, the goal isn’t just about individual numbers but rather about contributing to team success.

Hellebuyck Plays a Confident Mental Game

Hellebuyck also touched on his mental approach to the game, saying that he already feels like he’s in mid-season form. “Things are just clicking,” he noted. He mentioned that he has a strong read on the game and isn’t overthinking his actions on the ice. This mental sharpness is a key part of his success—he’s able to stay calm, focus on the game in front of him, and simply have fun while playing.

Jets’ goalie Connor Hellebuyck isn’t just worried about his stats

This approach reflects his experience and maturity as a goaltender. His ability to read the game well and trust his instincts allows him to excel, even in games where he may not face a lot of action.

Hellebuyck Is Confident Playing Both Fast and Slow Games

Hellebuyck emphasized the importance of maintaining focus and confidence, whether the game is fast-paced or slower. “I’ve always thought if you want to be an elite goaltender, you really have to be able to manage both games,” he said. Regardless of how many shots he faces, Hellebuyck remains locked in, feeling the game and trusting his reads.

He explained that even when his body isn’t in constant motion during slower games, his mind is still highly active. He noted in the interview that he’s always analyzing the flow and anticipating what’s going to happen next.

The Bottom Line: Hellebuyck Ready for a Great Season

The fact is that Hellebuyck is dialed in. He’s been stellar to start the season. He picked up another win on Sunday by turning aside 26 of 27 shots in a 2-1 overtime victory against the Minnesota Wild. The 2023-24 Vezina Trophy winner has stopped 81 of 83 shots across Winnipeg’s first three games, posting an impressive .976 save percentage and a 0.66 GAA.

Despite limited offensive support from the Jets, who have only scored four goals in the last two games, Hellebuyck’s dominant play has kept them in contention. He’ll look to extend his win streak to four games against San Jose on Friday.

