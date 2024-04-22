Game 2 Line Combinations & Pairings for Maple Leafs vs. Bruins

As the Toronto Maple Leafs gear up for Game 2 of their first-round series against the Boston Bruins, the lineup ready for the game seems still up in the air. In fact, and this is a bit unusual, David Alter is using the Game 1 lineup to project tonight’s lineup.
That means that the lineup for tonight’s game could change based on player availability and injuries.
Related: Maple Leafs’ Struggle in 5-1 Game 1 Loss to Bruins
Two Things We Know About Game 2
First, the report is that Ilya Samsonov is set to start in goal for the Maple Leafs in Game 2 tonight. Samsonov faced a challenging Game 1, allowing four goals on 23 shots as the Maple Leafs fell to a 5-1 loss. Despite this disappointing performance, the coaching staff has given Samsonov a chance to redeem himself and help the team bounce back to even the series at one game apiece.
This decision underscores the team’s confidence in Samsonov’s abilities. This was the same scenario as last season’s playoffs, where the Tampa Bay Lightning beat him in Game 1, but the team won Game 2 and carried the series. Maple Leafs fans can hope for the same results. As the team seeks to take home a split of their first two games in Boston, Samsonov will be a critical factor in their quest to turn the series around.
Second, we know William Nylander‘s status is uncertain for Game 2. The report is that he will be a game-time decision. Nylander is dealing with an undisclosed injury. He did not participate in line rushes during the game-day skate and stayed out on the ice with other scratches, indicating that his return to action is unlikely.
That said, the team will evaluate Nylander’s condition throughout the day before deciding on his availability. If Nylander does return to the lineup, he will seek to break out of an 11-game goal drought, during which he had 34 shots on goal. His offensive contributions could be crucial for the Maple Leafs as they look to even the series against the Bruins.
Maple Leafs fans will have to wait for further updates leading up to the game to learn about Nylander’s status and potential return to action in Game 2.
Maple Leafs Line Combinations
|Line Number
|Left Wing
|Center
|Right Wing
|First Line
|Tyler Bertuzzi
|Auston Matthews
|Max Domi
|Second Line
|Matthew Knies
|John Tavares
|Mitch Marner
|Third Line
|Nick Robertson
|Pontus Holmberg
|Calle Jarnkrok
|Fourth Line
|Connor Dewar
|David Kampf
|Ryan Reaves
Extra: Noah Gregor
Maple Leafs Defensive Pairings
|Pairing
|Left Side
|Right Side
|First Pairing
|Morgan Rielly
|Ilya Lyubushkin
|Second Pairing
|Simon Benoit
|Jake McCabe
|Third Pairing
|Joe Edmundson
|Timothy Liljegren
Extras: Mark Giordano, TJ Brodie, Cade Webber, and Conor Timmins
Next: Oilers and Evander Kane Seemingly Blow a Huge LTIR Opportunity
More News
-
Buffalo Sabres/ 39 mins ago
Lindy Ruff Hired Again by the Buffalo Sabres as Head Coach
Lindy Ruff is back with the Buffalo Sabres. The organization has hired the former...
-
NHL News/ 6 hours ago
Flames Reporter Predicts Big On-Ice Reunion Next Season
One reporter for the Calgary Flames suggests he's hearing that a big on-ice reunion...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 7 hours ago
Oilers and Evander Kane Seemingly Blow a Huge LTIR Opportunity
News of Evander Kane's LTIR injury have stirred up debate as the Edmonton Oilers...
-
Florida Panthers/ 8 hours ago
Battle Of Florida: Panthers Take Game 1, Win 3-2 Over Lightning
The Florida Panthers took Game 1 of their first-round series with the Tampa Bay...
-
Featured/ 20 hours ago
The NHL in Utah: A Match Made in Heaven
The classic winter sport finally comes to the Beehive State, where winter sports run...
-
Calgary Flames/ 1 day ago
Flames’ MacKenzie Weegar Says He’s Not Bailing on Team
Calgary Flames defenseman MacKenzie Weegar has no intention of bailing on the team as...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
3 Big Developments Coming Out of Oilers Practice on Sunday
Sunday's practice for the Edmonton Oilers potentially revealed a lot about Game 1 vs....
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Connor Bedard Set To Play For Canada At World Championship
Connor Bedard will represent team Canada at the 2024 World Championship. Will he perform...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
3 Oilers Playoff Tone Setters Beyond Evander vs. The Kings
If Evander Kane isn't 100% or can't go versus the Los Angeles Kings, who...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Mark Stone Cleared For Full Contact at Golden Knights’ Practice
Mark Stone was cleared for full practice on Saturday and is trending towards playing...