Game 2 Line Combinations & Pairings for Maple Leafs vs. Bruins

As the Toronto Maple Leafs gear up for Game 2 of their first-round series against the Boston Bruins, the lineup ready for the game seems still up in the air. In fact, and this is a bit unusual, David Alter is using the Game 1 lineup to project tonight’s lineup.

That means that the lineup for tonight’s game could change based on player availability and injuries.

Two Things We Know About Game 2

First, the report is that Ilya Samsonov is set to start in goal for the Maple Leafs in Game 2 tonight. Samsonov faced a challenging Game 1, allowing four goals on 23 shots as the Maple Leafs fell to a 5-1 loss. Despite this disappointing performance, the coaching staff has given Samsonov a chance to redeem himself and help the team bounce back to even the series at one game apiece.

Ilya Samsonov Maple Leafs goalie

This decision underscores the team’s confidence in Samsonov’s abilities. This was the same scenario as last season’s playoffs, where the Tampa Bay Lightning beat him in Game 1, but the team won Game 2 and carried the series. Maple Leafs fans can hope for the same results. As the team seeks to take home a split of their first two games in Boston, Samsonov will be a critical factor in their quest to turn the series around.

Second, we know William Nylander‘s status is uncertain for Game 2. The report is that he will be a game-time decision. Nylander is dealing with an undisclosed injury. He did not participate in line rushes during the game-day skate and stayed out on the ice with other scratches, indicating that his return to action is unlikely.

That said, the team will evaluate Nylander’s condition throughout the day before deciding on his availability. If Nylander does return to the lineup, he will seek to break out of an 11-game goal drought, during which he had 34 shots on goal. His offensive contributions could be crucial for the Maple Leafs as they look to even the series against the Bruins.

Maple Leafs fans will have to wait for further updates leading up to the game to learn about Nylander’s status and potential return to action in Game 2.

Maple Leafs Line Combinations

Extra: Noah Gregor

Maple Leafs Defensive Pairings

Extras: Mark Giordano, TJ Brodie, Cade Webber, and Conor Timmins

