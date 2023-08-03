The Edmonton Oilers made a major shift in their management structure on Thursday by appointing Jeff Jackson as the new CEO of Hockey Operations. The team’s Owner & Chairman, Daryl Katz, made the announcement, underlining the Oilers’ commitment to strengthening their organizational framework. Jackson’s impressive credentials, which include extensive connections within the NHL and a strong business background, make him a promising addition to the team’s leadership.

The most interesting about the news is what it might mean for Connor McDavid. McDavid was repped by Jackson until this hire. The superstar will now be represented by Judd Moldaver, who currently serves as Auston Matthews’ agent.

Bob Nicholson will take a step back and stay in an advisory role and Paul Coffey will join the Oilers’ front office. The addition of Coffey could potentially lead to an expanded role within the organization, adding more depth and expertise to the team’s management.

The Start of the Oilers Succession Plan After Nicholson, and Possibly Ken Holland

The changes signal the start of a new direction for the Oilers, with Jeff Jackson stepping in to replace Nicholson and with Holland in the final year of his contract as the team’s General Manager and President. Nicholson’s decision to step away aligns with earlier reports indicating his intentions to do so in May.

With Jackson’s previous role as McDavid’s agent over the past decade, both fans and industry observers are intrigued to see how he will approach the business side of the Oilers and other properties under OEG. His familiarity with McDavid and connections within the NHL are being seen as valuable assets that could make it easier to retain the star center on a contract extension.

Daniel Nugent-Bowman writes:

“Jeff Jackson, who barely a month ago negotiated a contract for Connor Brown with Ken Holland, is now above Holland on the Oilers’ org. chart. There are so many ripples to this news, including Evan Bouchard (in Jackson’s now-former agency) still unsigned (at least for now). Most importantly for Oilers fans, Jackson’s appointment certainly can’t hurt Connor McDavid’s long-term future in Edmonton. McDavid has three years left on his contract.”

As the Oilers’ new leadership team takes shape, anticipation grows for the future direction of the franchise. Fans are eager to witness how these strategic moves will impact the team’s performance and solidify their position as a formidable force in the NHL.

