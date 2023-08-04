Capitals Sign Tom Wilson to New 7-Year Contract Extension

The Washington Capitals have re-signed forward Tom Wilson to a seven-year, $45.5 million contract extension that will begin with the 2024-25 season and will carry an average annual value of $6.5 million. Wilson was set to become a UFA next summer.

As per CapFriendly, the structure of the contract is as follows:

24-25: $4M + $5M SB

25-26: 4.5M + 3M

26-27: 3.625M + 2M

27-28: 4.3M + 2M

28-29: 4.275M + 2M

29-30: 900k + 4.5M

30-31: 900k + 4.5M

Wilson said of the news: “Feeling extremely honored today as I get to sign an extension with the city that I’ve called home for the last 10 years. Being a Cap means so much to me and I can’t wait to continue to compete and leave it all out there with this team. Thanks to the Caps family for the support!”

Wilson functions as a robust second-line checking winger with a strong focus on physicality and defensive prowess. He excels in body-checking and brings a wealth of intangible qualities to the game. He demonstrates versatility by contributing across various in-game scenarios, delivering impactful hits, and effectively complementing the skill lines. Moreover, he maintains a commendable level of offensive production.

All that said, not everyone loves the signing, specifically the term and dollar figure attached to it. Shayna Goldman of The Athletic writes, “Extending Wilson for seven years (starting in 2024) at $6.5M is a choice. An overpriced choice that doesn’t look great before the contract even starts.”

Capitals GM Brian McLennan said of the signing, “Tom possesses all the intangibles needed to win in this League and we are extremely pleased to sign him to a long-term contract, giving him the opportunity to finish his career in a Capitals’ uniform. “Throughout his career, Tom has improved every facet of his game through his drive and competitiveness. We feel his work ethic and leadership qualities will be a tremendous asset to our organization for years to come.”

At the age of 29, Wilson accomplished a notable feat during the previous season with the Capitals, registering 22 points (13 goals and 9 assists) across 33 games, equating to an impressive 0.67 points per game. Extrapolated over a full 82-game season, this performance indicates a projected 54-point total. Despite missing a significant 49 games in the 2022-23 season, Wilson’s contributions remained impactful, sharing the fifth position on the team in both goals and power-play goals (4). Standing at 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 220 pounds, this formidable forward has accumulated a total of 295 points (128 goals and 167 assists) throughout his 680-game career with the Washington franchise.

