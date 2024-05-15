According to reports, Vancouver Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet says one of his star players texted him after the team’s Game 4 loss to the Edmonton Oilers, and also after the coach called out some of his stars for being “passengers” in a game that really mattered. J.T. Miller texted Tocchet today to say sorry about his game last night, reports Rob Williams of The Daily Hive.

It’s a moment of accountability from a leader on the Canucks’ roster, but it’s also coming from a player that the coach might not have even been calling out. Tocchet seemed to be calling out players who haven’t produced in this series, which Miller has. However, Miller is aware he didn’t have his best game. He played 19 minutes, went 5/14 in the faceoff circle, and said he made a bad play on Evan Bouchard’s game-winning goal with 38 seconds left on the clock. He also took an early interference penalty against Leon Draisaitl. The Oilers scored on that power play to go up 1-0.

Still, Tocchet isn’t blaming Miller.

Tocchet said, “This guy’s been unreal for me. One play, two plays doesn’t define (it). Who cares about that? That game is over. He’s been a monster force, he’ll be a monster for us. That’s the way we work around here.”

Miller Isn’t the Player Who Needs to Apologize to His Coach

In the initial four games of the series, Miller faced some of the team’s most challenging opponents, being asked to play a 200-foot game while on the ice with Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid. JT Miller has played well under Rick Tocchet. In 40 games, he has 16 goals and 33 assists, good for a 1.23pts/game (100pt pace).

If there’s one player who has no reason to apologize for his play in this series against the Oilers, it’s JT Miller. He has been a pain in the Oilers’ side, he’s given his all, and he’s producing with five points in four games.

