According to reports, Vancouver Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet says one of his star players texted him after the team’s Game 4 loss to the Edmonton Oilers, and also after the coach called out some of his stars for being “passengers” in a game that really mattered. J.T. Miller texted Tocchet today to say sorry about his game last night, reports Rob Williams of The Daily Hive.
It’s a moment of accountability from a leader on the Canucks’ roster, but it’s also coming from a player that the coach might not have even been calling out. Tocchet seemed to be calling out players who haven’t produced in this series, which Miller has. However, Miller is aware he didn’t have his best game. He played 19 minutes, went 5/14 in the faceoff circle, and said he made a bad play on Evan Bouchard’s game-winning goal with 38 seconds left on the clock. He also took an early interference penalty against Leon Draisaitl. The Oilers scored on that power play to go up 1-0.
Still, Tocchet isn’t blaming Miller.
Tocchet said, “This guy’s been unreal for me. One play, two plays doesn’t define (it). Who cares about that? That game is over. He’s been a monster force, he’ll be a monster for us. That’s the way we work around here.”
Miller Isn’t the Player Who Needs to Apologize to His Coach
In the initial four games of the series, Miller faced some of the team’s most challenging opponents, being asked to play a 200-foot game while on the ice with Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid. JT Miller has played well under Rick Tocchet. In 40 games, he has 16 goals and 33 assists, good for a 1.23pts/game (100pt pace).
If there’s one player who has no reason to apologize for his play in this series against the Oilers, it’s JT Miller. He has been a pain in the Oilers’ side, he’s given his all, and he’s producing with five points in four games.
Next: Proposed Marner Trade Scenario Between Leafs and Predators Would Be Big
More News
-
Nashville Predators/ 4 hours ago
Proposed Marner Trade Scenario Between Leafs and Predators Would Be Big
A proposed trade between the Maple Leafs and Predators could be a huge win...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 5 hours ago
Odd Rumor Links Leon Draisaitl to Sharks If Oilers Fall Out of Playoffs
If the Edmonton Oilers fall out of the 2024 NHL Playoffs, there's an odd...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 7 hours ago
Evan Bouchard Redefining Himself as an Elite D-Man for the Oilers
Evan Bouchard is redefining himself as an elite level defenseman for the Edmonton Oilers...
-
Calgary Flames/ 1 day ago
Martin Pospisil Continues To Stand Out At World Championship
Martin Pospisil has played fantastic in the 2024 World Championship. Can he lead team...
-
Calgary Flames/ 1 day ago
Flames CEO Steps Down. More Meaningful Changes Coming?
John Bean has stepped down from his role of CEO of the Calgary Flames....
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
4 in a Row?: Ekholm’s Offensive Contributions Crucial for Oilers
Edmonton Oilers defenseman Mattias Ekholm has made quite the splash in round two. In...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Calvin Pickard Expected to Start for Oilers in Game 4
Calvin Pickard is expected to start Game 4 for the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 2 days ago
Avs’ Valeri Nichushkin Suspended for 6 Months Without Pay
According to the NHL's Public Relations Department, Colorado Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin has been...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Soucy Faces Hearing with NHL DoPS On Cross-Check to McDavid
Carson Soucy will have a hearing with the NHL DoPS for his cross-check to...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
Skinner’s Goal Gaffe With Zadorov Sparks Debate on NHL’s New Trend
Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner allowed a bad goal by Nikita Zadorov, but was...