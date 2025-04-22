Ottawa Senators
Anthony Stolarz Returns to Ice, Maple Leafs Explain Absence
Goaltender Anthony Stolarz returned to the ice for the Toronto Maple Leafs and he’s good to go for Game 2 vs. the Senators.
Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Anthony Stolarz returned to the ice for the team’s optional skate at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday, after taking a rest day Monday. His return to practice signals he is good to go and the projected starter for tonight’s Game 2 matchup against the Ottawa Senators.
An encouraging sign: Anthony Stolarz takes the ice at Scotiabank Arena after missing yesterday's practice for rest. pic.twitter.com/Y64mXXcf1C— Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) April 22, 2025
Stolarz’s brief absence from practice had sparked concern among fans. Ridly Grieg ran into him and wasn’t thrilled with having his leg jammed up against the post. However, he said he was fine, and the Leafs relayed to the media there was no reason for injury concern.
Head coach Craig Berube, speaking with media in front of a Stanley Cup Playoffs backdrop, clarified it was a maintenance day following Stolarz’s 33-save performance in the Leafs’ 6-2 victory in Game 1. It was just rest and something the team and the goalies talked about. Berube didn’t detail whether that rest came as a result of the hit or if the day off was pre-planned.
The Leafs Need Stolarz to Be Healthy
With a stellar .926 save percentage so far in the playoffs, Stolarz is proving to be a vital piece for a Maple Leafs team still seeking consistency in net. Part of their previous playoff failures were due to insufficient goaltending. If Stolarz is on, this might be the team’s best chance of moving forward and making a deep run.
There is real buzz as fans gear up for what could be a pivotal game in the series. As Stolarz takes the net again, there is considerable discussion about officiating and the calls made in the series. Grieg is enemy No. 1 these days, and there is no doubt the Maple Leafs might be keeping a close eye on the forward after bumping into Stolarz and cross-checking John Tavares.
Next: Game 1 Shows Oilers Stuck with Bouchard—For Better and Worse
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 10 hours ago
McDavid Unreal as Kings Edge Oilers 6-5 in Wild Game 1 Thriller
McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers fought back against the Los Angeles Kings, only to...
-
NHL News/ 16 hours ago
Kraken Fire Head Coach Dan Bylsma After One Season, Promote Botterill to GM
The Seattle Kraken have fired head coach Dan Bylsma and promoted assistant GM Jason...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 16 hours ago
Gabriel Landeskog Activated, Wants to Return in Game 2 vs. Dallas
Gabriel Landeskog has been cleared for Game 2 of the playoffs and could return...
-
New Jersey Devils/ 19 hours ago
Canucks Could Face Tampering Charges Over Hughes Brothers Comments
Canucks President of Operations Jim Rutherford might get slapped for tampering after teasing interest...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 21 hours ago
Oilers Dodging NHL By Sitting Kane?: Game 1 Roster vs. Kings
The Edmonton Oilers Game 1 roster has several returning players, but not Evander Kane....
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 23 hours ago
Will Larkin Remarks on Red Wings’ Trade Deadline Lead to Move?
Dylan Larkin wasn't shy about calling out the Detroit Red Wings for a lack...
-
NHL News/ 24 hours ago
Marner and Maple Leafs Make a Statement in Game 1 Rout Over Senators
The Toronto Maple Leafs dominated the Ottawa Senators in Game 1, winning 6-2. Here...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Charles Barkley Picks Oilers in All-Canadian Stanley Cup Final
NBA legend Charles Barkley has predicted an all-Canadian final for the Stanley Cup playoffs,...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Maple Leafs Get Help on Defense for Game 1 vs. Senators
The Toronto Maple Leafs announced Sunday that veteran defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson is expected to...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Oilers Could Get Boost on Blue Line and Up Front for Game 1
The Edmonton Oilers could be getting reinforcements at forward and on the blue line...