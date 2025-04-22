Anthony Stolarz Returns to Ice, Maple Leafs Explain Absence

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Anthony Stolarz returned to the ice for the team’s optional skate at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday, after taking a rest day Monday. His return to practice signals he is good to go and the projected starter for tonight’s Game 2 matchup against the Ottawa Senators.

An encouraging sign: Anthony Stolarz takes the ice at Scotiabank Arena after missing yesterday's practice for rest. pic.twitter.com/Y64mXXcf1C — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) April 22, 2025

Stolarz’s brief absence from practice had sparked concern among fans. Ridly Grieg ran into him and wasn’t thrilled with having his leg jammed up against the post. However, he said he was fine, and the Leafs relayed to the media there was no reason for injury concern.

Head coach Craig Berube, speaking with media in front of a Stanley Cup Playoffs backdrop, clarified it was a maintenance day following Stolarz’s 33-save performance in the Leafs’ 6-2 victory in Game 1. It was just rest and something the team and the goalies talked about. Berube didn’t detail whether that rest came as a result of the hit or if the day off was pre-planned.

The Leafs Need Stolarz to Be Healthy

With a stellar .926 save percentage so far in the playoffs, Stolarz is proving to be a vital piece for a Maple Leafs team still seeking consistency in net. Part of their previous playoff failures were due to insufficient goaltending. If Stolarz is on, this might be the team’s best chance of moving forward and making a deep run.

There is real buzz as fans gear up for what could be a pivotal game in the series. As Stolarz takes the net again, there is considerable discussion about officiating and the calls made in the series. Grieg is enemy No. 1 these days, and there is no doubt the Maple Leafs might be keeping a close eye on the forward after bumping into Stolarz and cross-checking John Tavares.

